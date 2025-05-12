New Dungeons & Dragons slot game debuts this week

This week sees the launch of Dungeons & Dragons Power Combo, a new online slot game from Triple Edge Studios and Games Global.

Stemming from Games Global’s license for the iconic fantasy franchise, the title is a 5-reel slot which is said to offer an “immersive world-building drawn straight from the legendary tabletop universe” that “delivers a rich, cinematic slot experience designed to capture imaginations across global lobbies.”

The iGaming publisher’s tie-up with Dungeons & Dragons owners Hasbro was first unveiled last December.

The franchise continues to be popular with both table-top and video game players, while the Games Global / Hasbro deal continues a growing trend of licensing existing gaming, cinematic and TV IP for iGaming titles.