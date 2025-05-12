Doctor Who finale to get global simulcast

The Doctor (NCUTI GATWA). Image: BBC Studios / Bad Wolf / James Pardon

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has confirmed that the show’s season finale will air simultaneously around the world on Saturday 31st May.

UK audiences will be able watch on BBC One, iPlayer and in over 450 cinemas, while international audiences will be able to stream the “extra-special-length episode” on Disney+.

Unlike previous episodes which were available to stream on iPlayer ahead of their BBC One transmission, the finale is being held back to debut as part of the global simulcast.

The exact broadcast and streaming time has yet to be announce.

Davies said: “The Doctor is doomed, Belinda is lost, Ruby is trapped, UNIT is powerless, the Unholy Trinity rule supreme and the Underverse is rising.

“And now we can all experience this devastating climax together, all at the same time, with a unique worldwide premiere. I can promise shocks, scares and revelations off the scale. Come and have fun!”

The show’s future has been the subject of intense speculation with competing rumours of cancellation, the departure of star Ncuti Gatwa, the casting of a new Doctor and an end to the BBC’s global distribution deal with Disney+ all circulating online.