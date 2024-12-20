Games Global scores Dungeons & Dragons license

Next year will see the debut of a new Dungeons & Dragons themed iGaming range under a new licensing deal between Games Global and Hasbro and its Wizards of the Coast division.

Due to launch in the first quarter of 2025, the first release in the collaboration will be Dungeons & Dragons Tales of Riches from Neon Valley Studios.

Further iGaming products based on the franchise, which marked its 50th anniversary this year, are planned.

Andy Booth, Chief Product Officer at Games Global, said: “Players can look forward to themed games that incorporate some of the world’s most iconic brands, and these titles will undoubtedly prove successful for our valued operator partners.

“The first of many exciting releases in this collaboration, the Dungeons & Dragons slot will combine Hasbro’s world-building legacy with Games Global’s expertise, promising to deliver a game that engages, entertains, and transports players to new realms of fantasy”.