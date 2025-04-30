New Game of Thrones PC and mobile game set for May release 

A new Game of Thrones RPG is heading to mobile and PC app stores next month.

Slated for a May 21st release, Game of Thrones: Kingsroad hails from Netmarble and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and will be available across various territories in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Oceania and the Middle East. A launch date for Asia will be announced later this year.

Game of Thrones fans will be able to explore the seven kingdoms that make up Westeros in the game’s vast open world, discovering vivid landscapes, massive cities, backwater towns, untamed wilderness, and the uncompromising lives of the people that inhabit them.

Through exploration, players will encounter familiar characters from the series on a truly immersive journey through Westeros.



Mobile players can pre-register through the App Store and Google Play store on iOS and Android devices ahead of the grand launch.



Steam players who would like to start their journey now can purchase a Founder’s Pack that offers Early Access and other exclusive in-game content.