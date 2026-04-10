Sky’s Chernobyl drama to make free-to-air debut

Sky is marking the 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster by bringing its multi-BAFTA-winning 2019 drama chronicling the event to non-subscribers for the first time.

Starring Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgård, Emily Watson and Jessie Buckley, the series will air nightly on Freeview channel Sky Mix from April 20th. It will also be available on Sky Atlantic for Sky, Virgin Media and NOW customers.

The show was produced by Sister, The Mighty Mint and Word Games and co-produced by HBO and picked up nine BAFTAs, including Mini-Series and Leading Actor for Harris, plus multiple Golden Globes and Primetime Emmy Awards.

On April 25th Sky Mix and Sky Documentaries will also air the BAFTA-nominated Sky Original documentary Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes which features newly discovered footage and interviews with those affected.