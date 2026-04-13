Welcome to Wrexham gets three season renewal

Welcome to Wrexham has scored a three-season renewal, keeping it streaming on Disney+ until 2029.

The show, which follows the fate of Wrexham AFC – the world’s 3rd oldest professional football club – under the ownership of Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, is set to return next month for its fifth outing.

Streaming from May 15th, the eight-episode season chronicles the club’s quest for promotion to the Premier League.

“When we launched ‘Welcome to Wrexham,’ we never imagined the impact it would have on the club and the town while creating one of TV’s most successful and beloved docuseries,” said Nick Grad, President, FX Entertainment.

“This three-season renewal is a testament to the vision of Rob and Ryan and the enduring connection they’ve built with fans around the world.”

Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds, Co-chairmen of Wrexham AFC, said: “A three-season order for a TV series is nearly unheard of and is only possible through the ground-breaking work of our Emmy-winning documentary team and the relentless rise of Wrexham AFC and all those working so hard to make sports history.

“We are forever grateful to our equally fearless and tireless partners at FX for being with us every step of the way. We are so happy we get to keep telling the Wrexham story for years to come.”