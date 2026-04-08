Warner Bros. & HBO reveal new Game of Thrones mobile game

A new Game of Thrones free-to-play mobile game is heading to iPhone and Android handsets.

Developed by Warner Bros. Games Boston, Game of Thrones: Dragonfire is a free-to-play mobile strategy game where tactical warfare, territorial expansion and the unrivalled power of dragons combine to redefine how players battle for control of the Seven Kingdoms.



Drawing inspiration from events portrayed in “House of the Dragon,” players will experience a new narrative as a Valyrian descendant tasked with hatching, raising and flying dragons.

Fans will encounter both familiar faces and original characters, form alliances and factions with other players, as well as engage in tactical battles to become a true dragonrider and dominant force in Westeros.

Players can pre-register via the game’s website. Those who do will receive exclusive in-game rewards at launch and be notified of when the game is available to download.

