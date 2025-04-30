Bergerac reboots gets second series at BBC’s U&Drama

The BBC has commissioned a second series of Bergerac for its advert funded U&Drama channel and U streaming service.

News of the recommission comes just weeks after the successful launch of the re-imagined series which stars Damien Molony as Jersey detective Jim Bergerac.

With a consolidated audience of 1.8million, the series was U&Drama’s second highest rating programme ever.

In addition to Molony, it’s been confirmed that Zoë Wanamaker will return as Charlie Hungerford and Robert Gilbert will reprise his role of Barney Crozier.

Writer Toby Whithouse oversees the show which is based on the classic 80s series created by Robert Banks Stewart and produced by BlackLight TV, part of Banijay UK, in collaboration with Jersey-based Westward Studios with support from Visit Jersey.

U&Drama and U are operated by UKTV, a wholly owned BBC company which runs one of the UK’s largest portfolios of advert and subscription funded channels.

Damien Molony said: “I’m so excited to be returning for a second series and to be heading back to the beautiful island of Jersey. Bringing this iconic role back has been an incredible experience.”

Helen Perry, Head of Drama Commissioning at UKTV, said, “I am so delighted we’re retuning to Jersey for a second series of Bergerac.

“Toby Whithouse and Blacklight TV have done a remarkable job, taking a much-loved classic and re-inventing it for today’s audience. Damien is mesmerising as Jim, and is matched by Zoë and Robert brilliantly.

“Viewers loved the first series, so we’re thrilled to be taking them back to the beautiful island of Jersey for another thrilling investigation that’s even more twisty than the first.”

Tricia Warwick, Chief Executive of Visit Jersey, commented: “We are delighted that Bergerac will be returning to Jersey to film the second series this summer.

“The first series has significantly raised Jersey’s profile as a must-visit destination, and we are excited to see even more of our island’s stunning landscapes and unique locations featured in series two.

“The iconic connection between Bergerac and Jersey has long been cherished, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with UKTV, Banijay UK, and BlackLight TV to showcase the unique charm of both Jersey and Bergerac to audiences around the world.”



