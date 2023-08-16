New Neighbours experience is coming to London ahead of show’s return 

A new Neighbours themed immersive experience opens in London’s Shoreditch next month to mark the show’s revival by Freevee, the free streaming service from Amazon.

Booking is now open for the event which takes place between September 15th-17th.

Highlights include the sets of Harold’s Café, Lassiters and the Kennedy’s living room, plus iconic costumes from the show’s run including Charlene Mitchell’s wedding dress, Harold Bishop’s faithful Salvation Army suit and even Mike Young’s leather jacket from the epic series finale.

The new series will pick up two years after the finale and stars Alan Fletcher, Annie Jones, Candice Leask, Emerald Chan, Georgie Stone, Jackie Woodburne, Lloyd Will, Lucinda Armstrong Hall, Lucinda Cowden, Marley Williams, Naomi Rukavina, Rebekah Elmaloglou, Riley Bryant, Ryan Moloney, Sara West, Shiv Palekar, Stefan Dennis, Tim Kano, and Xavier Molyneux as series regulars.

In addition, April Rose Pengilly, Guy Pearce, Ian Smith, Jodi Gordon, Melissa Bell, and Mischa Barton will feature as guest stars.

New episodes will be released daily, Monday-Thursday, on Amazon Freevee in the UK and the US, from September 18th. The series will also stream on Prime Video in Canada, Ireland, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. Network 10 will retain first-run rights in Australia.

Freevee is available via dedicated apps on selected Smart TVs, mobile and streaming devices, including Amazon’s Fire TV range, and can also be found under the ‘Free’ tab within the Prime Video app.