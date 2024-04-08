2024 Autumn Nations Series to air on TNT Sports

TNT Sports has been confirmed as the UK and Ireland broadcaster for the 2024 Autumn Nations Series, which gets underway on the first weekend of November when England face New Zealand at Twickenham.

The rugby contest will see 21 fixtures between teams from across the world, with fans promised weekends of back-to-back rugby entertainment, including prime time games on three of the Saturdays.

All matches will be available on TNT Sports and Discovery+ with some also available free to air, with details to be announced at a later date.

The contest was previously broadcast by Amazon’s Prime Video.



Tom Harrison, CEO of Six Nations Rugby, said: “This year’s Autumn Nations Series stands to be an unbelievable experience on and off the pitch, by bringing together fans from all over the world, to enjoy the best that international rugby has to offer.

“It is a significant moment to welcome TNT Sports into our broadcast family of international rugby for the first time given our commitment to deliver the best possible experience for fans.”

Andrew Georgiou, President and MD, UK & Ireland and WBD Sports Europe said: “To bring the best of international rugby to our TNT Sports subscribers is hugely exciting and another important moment which demonstrates our premium sports rights offering in the UK and Ireland.

“The Autumn Nations Series gives rugby fans access to world-class battles between the northern and southern hemispheres and is one of the highlights in the rugby calendar.

“We are delighted to further extend our TNT Sports rugby portfolio for fans who already have plenty to look forward to for the rest of this season with Gallagher Premiership Rugby, European club rugby, Premiership Women’s Rugby and the HSBC SVNS Series.”