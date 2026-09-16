New trailer & posters released for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

A new trailer and two new posters have been released for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping which hits UK cinemas on November 20th.

Returning audiences to the world of Panem, the film follows young Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) twenty-four years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

In addition to Zada, the cast includes Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Mckenna Grace, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, and Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Based on the Suzanne Collins novel of the same name, which sold 1.5 million copies in its first week on sale in the UK, US, Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, the film is directed by Francis Lawrence from a screenplay by Billy Ray.