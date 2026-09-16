EE TV launches £10 a month Entertainment plan with Netflix and NOW

EE and BT have revamped their line-up of EE TV packages which now include a lower priced Entertainment option giving customers Netflix Standard with Ads and NOW Entertainment from £10 a month.
Also available is the Entertainment Plus package which includes these and HBO Max (Basic with Ads) for £18 per month.
EE TV is available only to BT and EE broadband customers and must be accessed via a supplied set top.
The full line-up of Entertainment plans is now:
- Entertainment – Includes access to NOW Entertainment, Netflix Standard with Ads. Currently available for £10 per month, reduced from £17 per month
- Entertainment Plus – Includes access to NOW Entertainment & HBO Max (Basic with Ads), Netflix Standard with Ads. Currently available for £18 per month, reduced from £22 per month
- Full Works – Includes access to NOW Entertainment & HBO Max (Basic with Ads), Netflix Standard, NOW Cinema, TNT Sports channels 1-4 in HD, TNT Sports Ultimate and TNT Sports on HBO Max, NOW Sports, NOW Boost – £88 per month
In addition to the revamped Entertainment plans, Sport TV packages for BT Broadband customers will now include HD as standard.
Sport packages include the following:
- Sport – Includes access to TNT Sports channels 1-4 in HD, TNT Sports Ultimate and TNT Sports on HBO Max. Currently available for £5 for 3 months, then reverting to £27 per month
- Sport Plus – Includes access to TNT Sports channels 1-4 in HD, TNT Sports Ultimate and TNT Sports on HBO Max, NOW Sports, NOW Boost. Currently available for £55 per month
- Full Works – Includes access to NOW Entertainment & HBO Max (Basic with Ads), Netflix Standard, NOW Cinema, TNT Sports channels 1-4 in HD, TNT Sports Ultimate and TNT Sports on HBO Max, NOW Sports, NOW Boost – £88 per month