EE TV launches £10 a month Entertainment plan with Netflix and NOW

EE and BT have revamped their line-up of EE TV packages which now include a lower priced Entertainment option giving customers Netflix Standard with Ads and NOW Entertainment from £10 a month.

Also available is the Entertainment Plus package which includes these and HBO Max (Basic with Ads) for £18 per month.

EE TV is available only to BT and EE broadband customers and must be accessed via a supplied set top.

The full line-up of Entertainment plans is now:

Entertainment – Includes access to NOW Entertainment, Netflix Standard with Ads. Currently available for £10 per month, reduced from £17 per month

– Includes access to NOW Entertainment, Netflix Standard with Ads. Currently available for £10 per month, reduced from £17 per month Entertainment Plus – Includes access to NOW Entertainment & HBO Max (Basic with Ads), Netflix Standard with Ads. Currently available for £18 per month, reduced from £22 per month

– Includes access to NOW Entertainment & HBO Max (Basic with Ads), Netflix Standard with Ads. Currently available for £18 per month, reduced from £22 per month Full Works – Includes access to NOW Entertainment & HBO Max (Basic with Ads), Netflix Standard, NOW Cinema, TNT Sports channels 1-4 in HD, TNT Sports Ultimate and TNT Sports on HBO Max, NOW Sports, NOW Boost – £88 per month

In addition to the revamped Entertainment plans, Sport TV packages for BT Broadband customers will now include HD as standard.

Sport packages include the following:

