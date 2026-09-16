New Richard Curtis comedy to air on BBC Radio and Sounds this Christmas

Bill Nighy is leading an all-star cast in Greatest Living Writer, a new radio comedy series from Richard Curtis set to air on BBC Radio 4 this Christmas.

Also streaming on BBC Sounds from December 14th, the series centres on John Westlake (Nighy), a literary titan whose towering genius has earned him global reverence, lifelong indulgence, and absolutely no useful social skills.

As those around him absorb the blast radius of his genius, the series plays with creativity, legacy, literary celebrity, family, and the uncomfortable truth that being good at writing does not necessarily make you good at being a pleasant person.

Joining Nighy are Nicola Walker, Nick Mohammed, Meera Syal, Jim Broadbent and Madelyn Smedley.

Richard Curtis said: “I’m loving working in this tight 15” minute format for the BBC – writing for performers I know and love – and writing something that’s about the creative world I have such direct experience of, as it crashes into family dynamics.”

John Scott Dryden, Director of series producers Goldhawk, added: “Richard has created a world that is gloriously absurd, painfully recognisable and full of heart.

“It’s an extraordinary line-up and a rare privilege to bring together comedy talent of this calibre. We can’t wait for listeners to hear John Westlake and his magnificently complicated family come to life.”