New web series takes fans behind the scenes of Downton Abbey: A New Era

Hugh Bonneville stars as Robert Grantham and Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary in Downton Abbey: A New Era, a Focus Features release. Credit: Ben Blackall / © 2021 Focus Features, LLC

Universal Pictures has released the first episode in a new four-part digital series delving into the secrets behind the filming of Downton Abbey: A New Era.

Due for release in the UK on April 29th, the film sees the occupants of Downton Abbey embark on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess’ newly inherited villa.

Presented by Clara Amfo, the behind the scenes web series features interviews with cast and filmmakers and new episodes will be released throughout April building up to the film’s arrival in cinemas.