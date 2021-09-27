New Welsh natural history series to launch on BBC One Wales and iPlayer

A new natural history series exploring the wildlife living around the Welsh coast is coming to BBC One Wales and iPlayer next month.

Narrated by BAFTA winning actress Dame Siân Phillips, Wonders of the Celtic Deep features a soundtrack composed by world-renowned composer Paul Mealor and performed by the BBC National Orchestra and Chorus of Wales.

Filmed in Ultra High Definition (UHD) and made by some of the film-makers behind natural history series Blue Planet, the series has captured an incredible array of species including blue sharks and Fin whales – the second biggest animal on the planet after Blue Whales – along with seabirds that can ‘fly’ underwater, and fish that can breathe on land.

The dive team also filmed on the wreck of the SS Gwynfaen cargo ship, 1.5km off-shore in Caernarfon Bay and home to a diverse array of creatures.

Dame Siân Phillips said: “I feel so privileged to be a part of this life-changing series. As for the beauty and the wonder of it – it shows us things never before filmed and these film makers have an eye for the wit and humour as well as the tragedy of life in the Deep”.

Rhuanedd Richards, Head of Content and Services BBC Wales commented: “Who isn’t enthralled by the wonders of our seas and the fascinating creatures that lie beneath them? For many of us, this secret world is shrouded in mystery but this wonderful new series guides us expertly through what lies beyond our Welsh shores.

Produced by One Tribe TV, the series will be available in Ultra High Definition on iPlayer.