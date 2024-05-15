NFL Christmas Day games to stream on Netflix

Netflix will be streaming this year’s two NFL Christmas Day games under a new three-season, world-wide, deal announced by the two entertainment giants today.

It’s also been confirmed that Netflix will be showing at least one game on Christmas Day in both 2025 and 2026.

“Last year, we decided to take a big bet on live — tapping into massive fandoms across comedy, reality TV, sports and more,” said Bela Bajaria, Netflix chief content officer.

“There are no live annual events, sports or otherwise, that compare with the audiences NFL football attracts. We’re so excited that the NFL’s Christmas Day games will be only on Netflix.”

Hans Schroeder, NFL executive vice president of media distribution, added: “We couldn’t be more excited to be the first professional sports league to partner with Netflix to bring live games to fans around the world.

“The NFL on Christmas has become a tradition and to partner with Netflix, a service whose biggest day of the year is typically this holiday, is the perfect combination to grow this event globally for NFL fans.”