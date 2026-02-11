Nicolas Cage’s Spider-Noir series gets first images

“The Spider” (Nicolas Cage) in a scene from Prime Video’s Spider-Noir (Courtesy of Prime Video)

Prime Video has released new images from its upcoming Spider-Noir series starring Nicolas Cage.

Set to debut on MGM+’s linear broadcast channel this spring before streaming on Prime Video globally, the live-action series is based on the Marvel comic “Spider-Man Noir”.

Cage plays Ben Reilly, a seasoned, down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero – The Spider.

The series will be available to two versions -“Authentic Black & White” and “True-Hue Full Color”, the second of which producers have said mimics the look of colourised black and white film.

“The Spider” (Nicolas Cage) in a scene from Prime Video’s Spider-Noir (Courtesy of Prime Video)

Joining Cage in the cast are Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, Abraham Popoola, Jack Huston, and Brendan Gleeson.

Guest stars during the season include Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson, and Kai Caster.





