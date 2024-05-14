Nicolas Cage to play Spider-Man in new Prime Video series 

Nicolas Cage is to play Spider-Man in a new live-action series heading to Prime Video and MGM+.

Based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir, the series tells the story of an aging and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.

Emmy Award-winning director Harry Bradbeer is set to direct, and executive produce the first two episodes.

Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. The pair developed the series with the Oscar-winning team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal, who will also serve as executive producers.

The series, which is being produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, will debut in the US on MGM+’s linear channel before streaming globally on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.

“Expanding the Marvel universe with Noir is a uniquely special opportunity and we are honored to bring this series to our global Prime Video customers,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios.

“The extremely talented Nicolas Cage is an ideal choice for our new superhero and the accomplished producing team with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, and the incredible team at Sony is dedicated to expanding this franchise in the most authentic way.”

Katherine Pope, President Sony Pictures Television Studios, added: “We are absolutely thrilled to have Nicolas Cage starring in this series! No one else could bring such pathos, pain, and heart to this singular character.

“Along with our brilliant producers and partners at Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video, we couldn’t ask for a better team to explore this reimagining of such an iconic character in Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters.”