Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc is heading to Crunchyroll

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc will be available to stream on Crunchyroll this spring.

Following immediately after the events of season 1, fans worldwide will be able to watch Denji’s next brutal chapter in the first ever feature length film based on the globally acclaimed anime series.

Synopsis

Based on the hugely popular anime series, Chainsaw Man continues in an all-new epic, action-fueled adventure.

Amid a brutal war between devils and hunters, another battle starts in Denji’s heart when he meets a mysterious girl named Reze.

Facing secret enemies and fighting for his humanity, Denji revs up for his deadliest battle yet.

How to watch Crunchyroll

The Sony-owned streaming service is available on a host of major brand smart TVs such as Hisense, those running TiVo OS streaming devices including Amazon’s Fire TV range and the Apple TV 4K set top box, plus Sky Glass and Sky Stream.

The service is also available as a Prime Video add-on channel and through YouTube TV.