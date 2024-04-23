How to sign up to the standalone Prime Video plan on Amazon UK

This article contains affiliate links which are marked *. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Clarkson’s Farm is one of Prime Video’s most popular original series.

Amazon’s Prime streaming service is a popular choice for households who have a lot of deliveries and of course it also gives access to the retailer’s Prime Video streaming service, Amazon Music and its grocery delivery service.

Prime costs £8.99 per month or £95 for the year, on top of which there’s an optional £2.99 per month fee to remove the recently introduced adverts from Prime Video.

But if you fancy watching one of the service’s original shows, such as the return of Clarkson’s Farm or its new sci-fi epic Fallout, but aren’t planning on doing lots of shopping right now, there’s a cheaper way to watch.

As well as the regular ‘full fat’ version of Prime, Amazon also offers a standalone Prime Video option costing £5.99 per month. As with the more expensive option, this also includes adverts before and during the service’s shows and films but you can still opt to pay the fee to remove them.

How to sign up to the standalone Prime Video plan

If you want to sign up for the standalone Prime Video plan you’ll need to visit the dedicated Prime Video website* and then click the ‘Start your membership now’ button.

The next page in the process will default to offering you the full £8.99 per month Prime subscription but you can switch this to the £5.99 Prime Video option by clicking on the ‘Change’ button next to the plan to bring up the following page:

Once you’ve selected your preferred plan, you can easily complete the sign-up process with a couple more simple clicks.

Remove adverts from Prime Video

If you want to remove adverts from your favourite Prime Video shows (at a further cost of £2.99 per month), there’s one more step to complete. Once you’ve signed up for Prime or Prime Video, navigate to the Prime Video website* and then:

Go to Account & Settings and select Your Account.

Select Go Ad Free

Select Start Subscription

Both Prime Video and the ad-free extra will continue to re-bill monthly so be sure to cancel them when you’ve finished watching.

This article contains affiliate links which are marked *. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.