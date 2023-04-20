Nordic streamer Viaplay now available to Roku users in the UK, US and Canada

Streaming service Viaplay, which specialises in offering premium drama from the Nordic region, has struck a multi-year deal to become available on Roku devices in the UK, US and Canada.

Viewers in all three countries can now subscribe directly to Viaplay’s full local offerings via Roku which, in the UK, also includes live sports such as the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers, LaLiga and Scottish Cup, United Rugby Championship and NHL ice hockey.

Vanda Rapti, Viaplay Group EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, North America & Viaplay Select, said: “This multi-year partnership makes it even easier for audiences in Viaplay’s three newest markets to subscribe to our unique service.

“Roku has outstanding reach and brand recognition among viewers. Launching on Roku devices will bring Viaplay directly to many more fans of top-quality international storytelling – both those who love Nordic Noir and those who just don’t know it yet – and to sports supporters across the UK.”

Mary-Anne Taylor, Director International Content Distribution at Roku, added: “Roku makes it easy for users to find diverse international content such as Viaplay’s renowned Nordic Noir premium dramas, on a platform that supports cutting edge search features and functionality.

“This new partnership brings the best of the Nordics to Roku customers in the US, Canada and the UK, and Viaplay’s attractive sports offering to our users in the UK.”