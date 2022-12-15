O2 is offering customers up to 6 months free Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime is now available as an O2 Extra and new and upgrading O2 customers can get the add-on free for up to 6 months.

The network says customers buying or swapping to an eligible Pay Monthly device, SIM only plan or Volt bundle can add Prime at point of purchase, or at any point in the first 28 days of their contract.

Existing customers not looking for a new device can add a Prime subscription (£8.99 per month) to their O2 account via MyO2 or Priority and can enjoy a £2 a month discount on the cost of their Airtime.

Volt customers can also sign-up to Prime when they purchase a SIM only plan from O2.

For more information visit: o2.co.uk