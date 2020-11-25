Ofcom calls for greater social and geographic diversity in TV and radio

TV and radio bosses have been urged to broaden the geographic and social make-up of their workforces by Ofcom.

The broadcasting regulator says the social class and geographic background of workers “are poorly understood” with no information on socio-economic background held for around 60% of employees.

Its latest diversity analysis shows that employees in the TV and radio sectors are around twice as likely to have grown up in a professional home compared to the UK population (58%/61% v. 33%) at large and twice as likely to have been privately-educated (13%/16% v. 7%).

Most broadcasters’ workforces are still primarily based in London, even though four-fifths of the population live elsewhere.

Ofcom says broadcasters can only meet audience expectations that programmes authentically portray modern life across the UK if their workforces reflect the whole society they serve.

Vikki Cook, Ofcom Director of Broadcasting Policy, said: “The door to the broadcast industry should be wide open to everyone, regardless of what part of the country you come from, or what school you went to.

“We’re calling on major broadcasters to look beyond London and attract the best talent from a range of areas and backgrounds, so the programmes they make feel relevant to every part of society.”