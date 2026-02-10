Openreach announces new CEO

Katie Milligan will be Openreach’s next CEO

Katie Milligan is to take over as CEO of Openreach, the UK’s biggest phone and broadband network, following the departure of Clive Selley at the end of next month.

Currently Deputy CEO, Milligan has worked at the firm since 2009 and has also served as its Chief Commercial Officer.

Selley, who has led Openreach through its Ofcom-mandated separation from the rest of the BT Group and presided over its rollout of both Fibre to the Cabinet and Full Fibre programmes, is set to become CEO of BT International.

In that role he will be responsible for transforming the division into a “next generation, global telco platform business”.

Allison Kirkby, Chief Executive of BT Group, said: “Openreach is a critical national asset – the digital backbone of the UK – and a key driver of BT Group’s long‑term value.

“Its talented team, disciplined execution and customer focus continues to strengthen our position as the UK’s most trusted connector. Katie has helped shape that success.

“Her deep industry experience, strong people leadership and sharp operational instincts make her the right leader to take Openreach forward.”

Speaking of Selley, she added: “Clive’s contribution at the helm of Openreach has been exceptional. His leadership – particularly the scale, pace and quality of the full fibre broadband build, has set new standards for our industry.

“We are deeply grateful for the commitment, expertise and integrity he has brought to the role. Clive’s lasting legacy is a world-class digital infrastructure that will serve the UK for generations to come.”

“Clive is also the best person to lead BT International forward as a next generation, global telco platform business.

“No one has more experience building complex modern day infrastructure and supporting customers at scale in their digital transition. I’m delighted he’s staying within BT Group and look forward to working together with him in his new role.”