Openreach to accelerate full fibre roll-out

Openreach, owners of the UK’s biggest phone and broadband network, has pledged to accelerate the roll-out of its full fibre services.

Set to replace its existing copper network, the firm’s new full fibre offering now covers more than 18 million homes and business across the country – up four million on the year before.

Today it said it now expects to accelerate towards its target of reaching 25 million premises by December 2026, upping its build rate by 20% to up to five million premises passed during the year to March 2026.

The faster roll-out is being credited to increased investment from Openreach’s owners, BT Group.

In addition to expanding its new network’s footprint, the business says it expects to connect even more customers to it this year, having seen record demand in the last twelve months with 1.8 million new connections.

Clive Selley, CEO of Openreach said: “Everyone at Openreach is focused on building the best digital future for the UK.

“Over the last few years, we’ve developed the capabilities and partnerships to deliver world class infrastructure at a world class cost – and at a pace that’s unmatched anywhere in Europe.

“We’re bringing life changing connectivity to all corners of the country, and we’re determined to go further and faster, so we’re proud of the confidence being shown in us through this investment.”

Allison Kirkby, Chief Executive, BT Group said: “This is a UK infrastructure success story, so it makes sense for us, and the country, to push on the accelerator pedal.

“The more full fibre we build, the more customers choose to connect. In a highly competitive market and despite a challenging economic landscape Openreach is building and connecting customers faster, and at a lower cost than anyone.

“Our new network is helping to grow the economy, create jobs, delight customers and deliver value to our shareholders.”