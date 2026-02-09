Colin Firth joins Apple TV’s Berlin Noir series

Colin Firth is joining Jack Lowden in Apple TV’s untitled drama based on Philip Kerr’s bestselling Berlin Noir book series.

Currently being filmed in Berlin, the series is based on Kerr’s final novel Metropolis which sets out the origin story of his iconic detective Bernie Gunther (Lowden).

In 1928 Gunther is a newly promoted member of the elite Berlin Murder Squad and must investigate what seems to be a serial killer targeting victims on the fringes of society.

The series is being produced by Bad Wolf (Industry, Doctor Who) and Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s PlayTone (Masters of the Air).

It’s being adapted from the novel by by Academy Award, Golden Globe and BAFTA Award-winning writer and executive producer Peter Straughan (Conclave, Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy,) and directed by Tom Shankland.

Kerr’s widow, Jane Thynne, is the owner of the the Bernie Gunther novels and serves as a consulting producer on the series.