More exchanges to stop accepting new copper broadband orders 

Openreach has announced a further 163 new exchange locations where it will stop selling traditional copper-based phone and broadband services in favour of full fibre and connections and digital services.

The company, whose network is used by many of the UK’s biggest broadband and phone providers, has a rolling policy to stop selling legacy analogue products and services when full fibre becomes available to at least 75% of premises in each exchange.  

Broadband providers such as BT, Sky, TalkTalk and Vodafone are given a year’s notice of such ‘stop sell’ decisions after which customers who want to switch, upgrade or renew their broadband or phone service will have to take a new digital service.

Customers covered by exchanges not yet able to deliver Ultrafast Full Fibre at their premises can stay on their existing copper based service until Full Fibre becomes available.

By the start of June , ‘stop sell’ rules will have already been activated in 943 exchanges covering more than eight million premises. 

James Lilley, Openreach’s Managed Customer Migrations Manager, said: “We’re moving to a digital world and Openreach is helping with that transformation by rolling out ultrafast, ultra-reliable, and future-proofed digital Full Fibre across the UK. 

“This game changing technology will become the backbone of our economy for decades to come, supporting every aspect of our public services, businesses, industries, and daily lives.

“Already, our Full Fibre network is available to 18 million homes and businesses, with 6.5 million premises currently taking a service.

“The stop sell programme is a critical part of ensuring that the UK’s communication infrastructure is ready to meet the demands of the future. 

“Taking advantage of the progress of our Full Fibre build and encouraging people to upgrade where a majority can access our new network is the right thing to do as it makes no sense, both operationally and commercially, to keep the old copper network and our new fibre network running side-by-side. 

“As copper’s ability to support modern communications declines, the immediate focus is getting people onto newer, future proofed technologies.”

Exchange NameExchange Location
Chapel EndNuneaton
EastBirmingham
Fallings ParkWolverhampton
Furnace EndShustoke
Haseley KnobFen End
LichfieldLichfield
Toll BarCoventry
ClactonClacton-on-Sea
Canvey IslandCanvey Island
Dane EndWare
Hertford TownHertford
HighwoodsColchester
LakenheathLakenheath
Norwich NorthNorwich
OrmesbyHemsby
WhittonIpswich
BasfordNottingham
BirstallBirstall
BroughtonBroughton (Kettering)
NorthamptonNorthampton (Northamptonshire)
ParwichParwich
PeterboroughPeterborough
ShirebrookShirebrook
SurfleetSurfleet Seas End
TamworthTamworth
WhittleseyWhittlesey
WymondhamWymondham (Melton)
WisbechWisbech
ArmadaleArmadale
Abbey St BathansAbbey St Bathans
AvonbridgeAvonbridge
Dundee BaxterDundee
Dundee ClaverhouseDundee
ForfarForfar
InverkeithingRosyth
Ashton In MakerfieldGreater Manchester – Wigan
ChurchtownSouthport
CleveleysThornton (Wyre)
OrrellGreater Manchester – Wigan
PrestonPreston (Lancashire)
RochdaleGreater Manchester – Rochdale
StandishGreater Manchester – Wigan
UlverstonUlverston
GoodmayesGreater London – Redbridge
South OckendonSouth Ockendon
St AlbansSt Albans
ByfleetWoking
GreenhitheSwanscombe
MitchamGreater London – Merton
RedhillRedhill (Surrey)
WoolwichGreater London – Greenwich
PadgateWarrington
StanleyLiverpool
EdgwareGreater London – Harrow
HarrowGreater London – Harrow
Mill HillGreater London – Barnet
AshtonGreater Manchester – Tameside
Moss SideGreater Manchester – Manchester
CullingworthWilsden
HemingbroughHemingbrough
HowdenHowden
Sowerby BridgeHalifax
NewingtonNewington
SnodlandSnodland
WestgateMargate
West MallingDitton
CoxhoeBowburn
DurhamDurham
East LaytonMelsonby
SaltburnSaltburn-by-the-Sea
Sunderland NorthSunderland
WhitburnWhitburn
GlenanneUnmapped
LoughgallUnmapped
NewtownhamiltonUnmapped
BanffBanff
BaltasoundBaltasound
CarrbridgeCarrbridge
EdayDishes
ForresForres
PeterheadPeterhead
UyeasoundClivocast
GosportGosport
PeacehavenPeacehaven
PolegatePolegate
SeafordSeaford
BeauchiefSheffield
BentleyBentley (Doncaster)
KivetonKiveton Park
LouthLouth
Lincoln SubsLincoln
RoxtonKeelby
SpalfordNorth Scarle
DunstableDunstable
Long ComptonLong Compton
Broad HintonBroad Hinton
CalneCalne
FishpondsBristol
LacockLacock
PillPill
YattonYatton
AmesburyAmesbury
LudgershallLudgershall (Wiltshire)
TidworthTidworth
WeymouthWeymouth
AmmanfordAmmanford
DaleSt Ishmael’s
HaverfordwestHaverfordwest
CrucorneyLlanthony
LlanishenCardiff
PorthcawlPorthcawl
PontypoolNewport (Newport)
BargoedNewport (Newport)
TonypandyTonypandy
TreorchyTreorchy
TredunnockLlangybi
Reading SouthReading
BadseyBadsey
IpstonesIpstones
LongtonStoke-on-Trent
StudleyRedditch
AberystwythAberystwyth
BodorganMalltraeth
Bow StreetAberystwyth
CaerwysCaerwys
Castle CaereinionCastle Caereinion
ChristletonWaverton
Chester NorthChester
EllesmereEllesmere
FfestiniogLlan Ffestiniog
Glyn CeiriogTrevor
HarlechHarlech
LlandrilloLlandrillo
Llanwrtyd WellsLlanwrtyd Wells
MaentwrogGellilydan
NorthopNorthop
OswestryCroesowallt
ValleyValley
TelfordTelford
WormelowKing’s Thorn
ArdwellPort Logan
BallantraeBallantrae
BankshillLockerbie
BlantyreBlantyre
CambusnethanWishaw
ChapelknoweChapelknowe
CrossfordCrossford
GreengairsGreengairs
Johnstone BridgeJohnstonebridge
KilwinningKilwinning
SanquharSanquhar
TurnberryMaidens
TweedsmuirBiggar
BridestoweBridestowe
ChardChard
ChurstonPaignton
CreditonCrediton
LangtreeLangtree
NanpeanSt Stephen
ParSt Blazey
SilvertonSilverton
South PethertonSouth Petherton
YeovilYeovil
