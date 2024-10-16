A comprehensive guide to Full Fibre broadband

Image: Pexels

The UK’s broadband landscape is notorious for lacklustre speeds and unfairly high prices. According to recent internet reports by the Speedtest Global Index, the UK ranks 59th in terms of worldwide download speeds, with only 72.24 megabytes per second. It’s even worse when you look into city rankings. Despite being the centre of commerce, London ranks 76th worldwide. This is after estimates that see the major city pull in only around 79 megabytes per second.

Unfortunately, as if to add insult to injury, many broadband providers regularly hike their prices. Earlier this year, BBC revealed that some consumers could end up paying £35 more for their broadband plans within the year. In light of this, many Brits are actively looking for better broadband solutions that can offer better speeds at more reasonable prices. This is where full fibre broadband comes in.

What is full fibre broadband?

Widely considered the future of connectivity, full fibre broadband delivers ultrafast speeds directly to your home or office. What sets it apart from traditional broadband connections is its use of fibre optic cables. Compared to old-fashioned copper cables, these are more durable and have a longer lifespan. As a result, they’re less vulnerable to corrosion, breakage, or weathering, which, in turn, helps them deliver data more quickly. This results in faster and more consistent internet connections.

Furthermore, these fibre optic cables go all the way to the property. In older broadband connections, and even those that are part-fibre, copper cables are used to connect the premises to the nearest green cabinet. Consequently, this copper line is prone to lagging as data travels through it.

This only gets worse the farther the premises are from the box since this means that the copper wires have to cover a wider expanse of area. Meanwhile, as its name states, the full fibre uses the same optic cables all the way from the exchange, straight to the property. This is why it’s also called fibre to the premises (FTTP). Thanks to this uninterrupted line, the fibre can use pulses of light to send data in an effective and unencumbered manner.

How can you get full fibre broadband?

Uswitch notes that while superfast fibre broadband has been available in the UK for years, it has only recently become widely accessible as the infrastructure required has steadily been put in place. Currently, full fibre broadband providers such as Zzoomm offer these gigawatt, future-ready connections. With rock-solid reliability, these connections are available in a number of plans to suit personal and professional needs. These include plans that can offer speeds between 200Mbps to 2,000Mbps. To ensure accessibility, these are also offered at fair price points, which can result in savings of up to £120 a year.

Aside from this, full fibre plans from trusted providers can come with additional perks that make installation easier and the customer experience smoother.

Depending on your choice of provider, these can include unlimited data, free standard installation, no mid-contract price increases, free in-home Wi-Fi setup and latest generation routers, such as the Zzoomm Wi-Fi 6 Hub. Setting up a plan is also fairly straightforward. After selecting a plan, you just need to choose your installation date, and await an expert to set it up for you.

What are the benefits of full fibre broadband?

The most obvious benefit of full fibre broadband is its super fast and reliable speeds. Through this, you can unlock a variety of other perks that are reliant on this advanced level of connection. For instance, it ensures that making data transfers is faster and safer, by merit of completing the transaction sooner.

To illustrate, customers who want to transfer to eSIMS, like those from telecom companies Vodafone and Three, need to download the data needed to replace their physical SIM cards first. This effectively eliminates the need to first wait for their sim to arrive in the post. Using full fibre broadband, eSIMS can then be activated with the necessary user information faster.

Aside from this, full fibre broadband is actually far more economical. It is available at numerous budget-friendly prices and can also be offered with additional bonuses like new customer rates and gift cards. Since it is also much more efficient, it removes the need for you to buy additional provisions, such as mobile data, just to make up for the lack of regular broadband connectivity.

Since multiple activities, including work and learning, are now conducted online, having stable, fast internet can help improve overall productivity. This can then aid in things like cost efficiency, profits, and risk management. In the long run, having full fibre broadband can even increase the value of a home or business.

For homes, buyers are much more keen to purchase properties that already have the infrastructure for fast internet. Meanwhile, businesses are more appealing to customers and investors when they’re empowered with top-of-the-line connectivity that can secure workflow and outcomes.

For more articles like this about broadband, communication, and tech, please visit the rest of our website here.