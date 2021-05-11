Openreach confirms additional copper switch-off areas

Openreach has confirmed 77 further exchanges where it’ll stop selling copper-based services, with broadband and telephone providers needing to move to the firm’s full fibre network for new lines, migrations, new broadband connections and line takeovers.
Today’s list takes the number of confirmed exchange locations where Openreach plans to stop selling copper-based services to 297.
The firm plans to stop selling new copper-based products entirely by 2025, although end customers who already have such products will be able to continue using them, pending a later decision to withdraw them entirely.
James Lilley, Director Managed Customer Migrations said: “This is a really big deal for our industry as it marks the next step in the digital revolution.
“Whilst we’re building more and more Full Fibre infrastructure across the country, we’re also working closely with our Communications Providers customers to plan the withdrawal of legacy services and make upgrades from copper to fibre as smooth as possible.
“This is the next step on that journey – a further commitment that we’ll stop selling copper products in areas where Full Fibre’s going to be widely available. Just three years from now, we’ll stop selling analogue products nationwide and we’re already working to upgrade some 14 million analogue lines to digital by 2025.”
Latest Locations:
|Exchange Name
|Exchange Location
|Exchange Code
|Henley- In- Arden
|Stratford-on-Avon
|CMHEN
|Hillside
|Bromsgrove
|CMHILL
|Lapworth
|Warwick
|CMLAP
|Ely
|East Cambridgeshire
|EAELY
|Latchingdon
|Maldon
|EALAT
|Long Eaton
|Erewash
|EMLONGE
|Melbourne
|South Derbyshire
|EMMELBO
|Bathgate
|West Lothian
|ESBAT
|Kelso
|Scottish Borders
|ESKEL
|Peebles
|Scottish Borders
|ESPEB
|Eccleston
|Chorley
|LCECC
|Garstang
|Wyre
|LCGAR
|Nazeing
|Epping Forest
|LNNAZ
|Chislehurst
|Greater London
|LSCHI
|Norbury
|Greater London
|LSNOR
|Bromborough
|Wirral
|LVBRO
|Culcheth Padgate
|Warrington
|LVCUL
|Ellesmere Port
|Cheshire West and Chester
|LVELL
|Netherley
|Liverpool
|LVNET
|Hayes
|Greater London
|LWHAY
|Bramhall
|Greater Manchester
|MRBRA
|Winsford
|Cheshire West and Chester
|MRWIN
|Woodley
|Greater Manchester
|MRWOO
|Hornsea
|East Riding of Yorkshire
|MYHNS
|Pudsey
|Leeds
|MYPUD
|Wetherby
|Leeds
|MYWEH
|Frittenden
|Tunbridge Wells
|NDFRI
|Forest Row
|Wealden
|NDFRO
|Willington
|County Durham
|NEWT
|Antrim
|Antrim and Newtownabbey
|NIAT
|Banbridge
|Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon
|NIBB
|Ballyclare
|Antrim and Newtownabbey
|NIBC
|Ballymena
|Mid and East Antrim
|NIBM
|Ballymoney
|Causeway Coast and Glens
|NIBO
|Brookhall
|Derry City and Strabane
|NIBRH
|Ballywalter
|Ards and North Down
|NIBWR
|Cookstown
|Mid Ulster
|NICK
|Carnlough
|Mid and East Antrim
|NICL
|Coleraine
|Causeway Coast and Glens
|NICN
|Donaghadee
|Ards and North Down
|NIDD
|Dungannon
|Mid Ulster
|NIDG
|Downpatrick
|Newry, Mourne and Down
|NIDP
|Enniskillen
|Fermanagh and Omagh
|NIEK
|Glengormley
|Antrim and Newtownabbey
|NIGGY
|Hillsborough
|Lisburn and Castlereagh
|NIHO
|Holywood
|Ards and North Down
|NIHW
|Londonderry
|Derry City and Strabane
|NILDM
|Waterside
|Derry City and Strabane
|NILDW
|Larne
|Mid and East Antrim
|NILE
|Lisburn
|Lisburn and Castlereagh
|NILN
|Magherafelt
|Mid Ulster
|NIMF
|Newcastle
|Newry, Mourne and Down
|NINE
|Newry
|Newry, Mourne and Down
|NINY
|Omagh
|Fermanagh and Omagh
|NIOM
|Portrush
|Causeway Coast and Glens
|NIPR
|Strabane
|Derry City and Strabane
|NISE
|Findhorn
|Moray
|NSFIN
|Findon
|Worthing
|SDFNDN
|Southwick
|Adur
|SDSTHWC
|Wadsley Bridge
|Sheffield
|SLWB
|Bedminster
|Bristol, City of
|SSBED
|Eastville
|Bristol, City of
|SSEAV
|Long Ashton
|North Somerset
|SSLON
|Wrington
|North Somerset
|SSWRI
|Burry Port
|Carmarthenshire
|SWBUD
|Mumbles
|Swansea
|SWMMV
|Stone
|Stafford
|WMSTO
|Buckley
|Flintshire
|WNBUC
|Chester South
|Cheshire West and Chester
|WNCSS
|Connahs Quay
|Flintshire
|WNDEE
|Alloway
|South Ayrshire
|WSALL
|Maybole
|South Ayrshire
|WSMAY
|Prestwick
|South Ayrshire
|WSPRE
|Camelford
|Cornwall
|WWCAME
|Chelston
|Torbay
|WWCHEL
|Liskeard
|Cornwall
|WWLISK