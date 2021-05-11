SEENIT

Openreach confirms additional copper switch-off areas

Openreach has confirmed 77 further exchanges where it’ll stop selling copper-based services, with broadband and telephone providers needing to move to the firm’s full fibre network for new lines, migrations, new broadband connections and line takeovers. 

Today’s list takes the number of confirmed exchange locations where Openreach plans to stop selling copper-based services to 297. 

The firm plans to stop selling new copper-based products entirely by 2025, although end customers who already have such products will be able to continue using them, pending a later decision to withdraw them entirely.

James Lilley, Director Managed Customer Migrations said: “This is a really big deal for our industry as it marks the next step in the digital revolution.

“Whilst we’re building more and more Full Fibre infrastructure across the country, we’re also working closely with our Communications Providers customers to plan the withdrawal of legacy services and make upgrades from copper to fibre as smooth as possible. 

“This is the next step on that journey – a further commitment that we’ll stop selling copper products in areas where Full Fibre’s going to be widely available. Just three years from now, we’ll stop selling analogue products nationwide and we’re already working to upgrade some 14 million analogue lines to digital by 2025.”

Latest Locations:

Exchange NameExchange LocationExchange Code
Henley- In- ArdenStratford-on-AvonCMHEN
HillsideBromsgroveCMHILL
LapworthWarwickCMLAP
ElyEast CambridgeshireEAELY
LatchingdonMaldonEALAT
Long EatonErewashEMLONGE
MelbourneSouth DerbyshireEMMELBO
BathgateWest LothianESBAT
KelsoScottish BordersESKEL
PeeblesScottish BordersESPEB
EcclestonChorleyLCECC
GarstangWyreLCGAR
NazeingEpping ForestLNNAZ
ChislehurstGreater LondonLSCHI
NorburyGreater LondonLSNOR
BromboroughWirralLVBRO
Culcheth PadgateWarringtonLVCUL
Ellesmere PortCheshire West and ChesterLVELL
NetherleyLiverpoolLVNET
HayesGreater LondonLWHAY
BramhallGreater ManchesterMRBRA
WinsfordCheshire West and ChesterMRWIN
WoodleyGreater ManchesterMRWOO
HornseaEast Riding of YorkshireMYHNS
PudseyLeedsMYPUD
WetherbyLeedsMYWEH
FrittendenTunbridge WellsNDFRI
Forest RowWealdenNDFRO
WillingtonCounty DurhamNEWT
AntrimAntrim and NewtownabbeyNIAT
BanbridgeArmagh City, Banbridge and CraigavonNIBB
BallyclareAntrim and NewtownabbeyNIBC
BallymenaMid and East AntrimNIBM
BallymoneyCauseway Coast and GlensNIBO
BrookhallDerry City and StrabaneNIBRH
BallywalterArds and North DownNIBWR
CookstownMid UlsterNICK
CarnloughMid and East AntrimNICL
ColeraineCauseway Coast and GlensNICN
DonaghadeeArds and North DownNIDD
DungannonMid UlsterNIDG
DownpatrickNewry, Mourne and DownNIDP
EnniskillenFermanagh and OmaghNIEK
GlengormleyAntrim and NewtownabbeyNIGGY
HillsboroughLisburn and CastlereaghNIHO
HolywoodArds and North DownNIHW
LondonderryDerry City and StrabaneNILDM
WatersideDerry City and StrabaneNILDW
LarneMid and East AntrimNILE
LisburnLisburn and CastlereaghNILN
MagherafeltMid UlsterNIMF
NewcastleNewry, Mourne and DownNINE
NewryNewry, Mourne and DownNINY
OmaghFermanagh and OmaghNIOM
PortrushCauseway Coast and GlensNIPR
Strabane Derry City and StrabaneNISE
FindhornMorayNSFIN
FindonWorthingSDFNDN
SouthwickAdurSDSTHWC
Wadsley BridgeSheffieldSLWB
BedminsterBristol, City ofSSBED
EastvilleBristol, City ofSSEAV
Long AshtonNorth SomersetSSLON
WringtonNorth SomersetSSWRI
Burry PortCarmarthenshireSWBUD
MumblesSwanseaSWMMV
StoneStaffordWMSTO
BuckleyFlintshireWNBUC
Chester SouthCheshire West and ChesterWNCSS
Connahs QuayFlintshireWNDEE
AllowaySouth AyrshireWSALL
MayboleSouth AyrshireWSMAY
PrestwickSouth AyrshireWSPRE
CamelfordCornwallWWCAME
ChelstonTorbayWWCHEL
LiskeardCornwallWWLISK

