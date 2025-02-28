Openreach confirms wholesale pricing for new symmetric 1Gbps Full Fibre service

Openreach has announced the pricing and commercial terms for its new symmetric 1Gbps Fibre to the Premises broadband service which is due to launch this April.

An ultrafast symmetrical service can accelerate the upload of large files, like videos, graphics and software, which can be helpful for content creators, as well as reduce latency and ping times, or boosting cloud-based applications and services, allowing end customers to upload and access data equally fast.

The new service will be available a through communication providers (CPs) who use Openreach’s network to supply voice and broadband products to residential and business users.

Openreach will supply the service to CPs for £100pcm plus a connection charge £122.84. Prices paid by end users will be set by their chosen provider.

The firm says availability covers premises where FTTP has been built under its £800 million partnership with the Government’s Project Gigabit programme which is expected to provide more than 300,000 of the UK’s hardest-to-reach premises with access to gigabit-capable broadband.

Openreach product manager Matthew Sledge, said: “We’ve already successfully launched to CPs new download speeds of up to 1.8Gbps over our Full Fibre network and we’re keen to continue pushing the capabilities of the network so we can further diversify our portfolio and offer our CP customers, and their own end customers a broader choice of fibre based products.”