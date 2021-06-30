Openreach launches advice site for business ahead of analogue phone network switch-off

Openreach is calling on UK businesses to start planning for life without the analogue phone network.

The Public Switched Telephone Network (or PSTN) is being switched off by December 2025, by which time all homes and businesses will have been upgraded to a new digital network.

Many commercial systems, such as alarms, lifts and card readers, are reliant on phone lines and businesses are being encouraged to conduct a review to identify any their companies rely on. Openreach has launched a new dedicated area of its website to assist in preparing for the change.

James Lilley, director of ALL-IP at Openreach said: “Ahead of the switch from analogue to digital phone lines, it’s crucial that businesses understand their current systems and the implications of the shift.

“This upgrade will provide the nation with faster, more reliable services and will allow devices to become more connected, providing UK industry with a framework from which it can develop innovative emerging technologies. Taking these simple steps now will make the process of upgrading much smoother.”