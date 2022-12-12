Openreach reveals new locations for FTTP broadband rollout

Openreach has published updated detailed details of its Full Fibre rollout and announced plans to bring gigabit-capable connections to a further 184k homes and businesses in 12 new locations.

Predominantly in London, the new areas include Bayswater, Chiswick, Finchley, Holborn, Kensington Gardens, South Kensington, Leagrave, Pimlico, the ‘Skyport’ area around Heathrow) Stratford and Wembley, plus the village of Healing in East Lincolnshire.

The network operator, which supplies phone and broadband connectivity to ISPs including Sky, TalkTalk, and BT, has also updated its website to include a range of details about its largest build programmes.

Overall, 2,800 towns, cities, boroughs, villages and hamlets are now included in the company’s programme and Openreach says it remains on-target to reach 25 million homes and businesses with Full Fibre by December 2026.

Clive Selley, Openreach CEO, said: “Over time, we’ve learnt more and more about building at a large scale, and we want our plans to be as clear and comprehensive as possible. So, we’ve adjusted our published build plans to hopefully make them easier to understand.

“As the nation’s leading network builder we’re building full fibre pretty much everywhere so we’re regularly adding new build locations and giving more clarity around timings.

“Despite the economic challenges, we’re now building this transformational technology to well over three million homes a year – and we expect to get to even more over the next 12 months. We’re going faster than any builder I’m aware of in Europe.”