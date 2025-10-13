Openreach reveals next areas to go fibre only 

Householders and businesses in a further 94 exchange locations will no longer be able to order analogue copper-based broadband and phone packages from next year.

The exchanges, which cover almost 1million premises, are the latest where Openreach will require all orders, including upgrades, to be for digital services powered by its new full fibre network.

The company, whose network is used by many of the UK’s biggest broadband and phone providers, has a policy to stop selling analogue products and services when full fibre becomes available to at least 75% of premises in each exchange.

Broadband providers such as BT, Sky, TalkTalk and Vodafone are given a year’s notice of such ‘stop sell’ decisions after which customers who want to switch, upgrade or renew their broadband or phone service must take a new digital service.

Such ‘stop sell’ rules have now been activated in 1041 exchanges covering 8.9 million premises.

Customers covered by exchanges not yet able to deliver Full Fibre at their premises can stay on their existing copper based service until the new, faster, technology becomes available.

James Lilley, Openreach’s Managed Customer Migrations Director, said: “The stop sell programme is a critical part of ensuring that the UK’s communication infrastructure is ready to meet the demands of the future.

“Taking advantage of the progress of our Full Fibre build and encouraging people to upgrade where a majority can access our new network is the right thing to do as it makes no sense, both operationally and commercially, to keep the old copper network and our new fibre network running side-by-side.

“As copper’s ability to support modern communications declines, the immediate focus is getting people onto newer, future proofed technologies.”

“We’re moving to a digital world and Openreach is helping with that transformation by rolling out ultrafast, ultra-reliable, and future-proofed digital Full Fibre across the UK.

“This game changing technology will become the backbone of our economy for decades to come, supporting every aspect of our public services, businesses, industries, and daily lives.

“Already, our Full Fibre network is available to 20 million premises, around 60 per cent of the UK, with more than 7.7 million homes and businesses currently taking a service.”

Latest (Tranche 22) 94 new Exchanges to be notified for Stop Sell.