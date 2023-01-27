Openreach to test new methods to support switch to digital phone services 

Openreach has announced trials of measures it hopes will prompt customers in areas where the existing analogue phone service is being retired to upgrade to new digital alternatives.

The entire copper phone network is due to be switched off by 2025 after which all broadband and phone services will be provided over fibre connections.

To get ready for the switch-off, Openreach, which provides the network used by ISPs and phone providers to deliver these services to end users, is stopping the sale of new copper-based products on an area-by-area basis. It’s also working with firms to migrate existing users to the new digital technologies.

As part of this work, it’s announced trials in Salisbury, Wiltshire and Mildenhall which will see users who’ve yet made the switch will see limits placed on their broadband speeds followed by a block on making outbound.

The measures are intended to prompt customers into contacting their phone and broadband provider and arranging the switch to a new digital service to avoid being left without after the copper switch-off.

Openreach stresses that “most homes and businesses” in Salisbury and Mildenhall – which have been used to trial various aspects of the switch to digital – have already moved over to digital voice services.

If the latest trials are successful, it’s hoped the measures will help providers prepare for the UK-wide switch off at the end of 2025.

James Lilley, Director for Managed Customer Migrations at Openreach said: “With the deadline for retiring analogue services approaching, we’re working closely with service provider to migrate their customers smoothly and safely off the old analogue network.

“Our trials in Salisbury and Mildenhall have been a great testing ground to identify and iron out issues, and we’ve already managed to upgrade the vast majority of customers in those areas successfully.

“Having said that, a small minority of customers are yet to upgrade despite several attempts by their service provider to contact them, so we’re planning some gentle measures which will nudge them to contact their provider and have a conversation about their future service.”