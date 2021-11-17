Openreach’s full fibre broadband now available to six million homes and businesses

Openreach has announced that six million homes and businesses can now place an order for its next generation ultrafast, ultra-reliable Full Fibre broadband.

The UK’s biggest fixed-line phone and broadband network aims to reach 25 million premises across the UK by December 2026. It says the achieved build rate remains on track to meet this target, with 47k new homes and businesses reached every week.

More than 1.3 million homes and businesses have already ordered a Fibre-to-the-Premises service powered by its network, and Openreach ended the second quarter with a record high of 24.5k orders in the last week of September.

The company has recently outlined plans to build the new gigabit-capable technology to 170 new locations covering some 1.5 million homes and businesses across both urban and rural locations, including: Bridgend, East Kilbride, Felixstowe, Grantham, Grimsby, Guildford, Inverness, Kidderminster, Lincoln, Lowestoft, Maidstone, Newton Abbot, North Finchley, Oldham, Port Talbot, Romford South, Rugby, Riding Mill, Scunthorpe, Stannington, Simonswood, and Trowbridge.

Clive Selley, Openreach CEO, said: “Reaching six million homes and businesses with Full Fibre represents nearly a quarter of our total build target so is a significant milestone and underpins our commitment to build the largest and best Full Fibre network in the UK.

“We’re building Full Fibre faster, at lower cost and higher quality than anyone else in the UK and that is testimony to our engineers and build partners who are working flat-out to deliver this life-changing technology to rural, urban and suburban communities all over the country and we’re delighted to be fleshing out our plans with more details about where we’ll be building.

“More than a million customers are already enjoying our most revolutionary and reliable broadband ever and that number is growing all the time. That’s a great start, but there are millions more who could connect today – so I would urge people to check out our website to see when we’re coming to your street.”