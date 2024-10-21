Our favourite video games inspired by the big screen

There are some films that are just so brilliant, we want to actually be inside them. That’s where video games come in! All of these games let you step into the shoes of your favourite character and explore what life might be like as them. From super slick spies to constantly terrified mere mortals, we’re going to take a look at some of the best TV and film to video game transformations.

GoldenEye 007

Anyone who’s into retro gaming (or indeed was into gaming in 1997), will have played GoldenEye 007. It truly changed the landscape of first-person shooters, not just because it was excellent, but because it introduced multiplayer mode. This defining feature was actually an afterthrough from developers, but is now a staple in this genre of game.

As well as allowing you to play as the legendary James Bond, the game also took you to some of the most iconic locations from the film. Considering this game was made by a team of just nine developers (many of whom had never worked on a game before), it’s contributions to gaming are immense. Not only did it sell more than 8 million copies, but it paved the way for multiplayer split screen shooting, something it would be hard to imagine life without now.

The Walking Dead

Telltale Games’ The Walking Dead series transformed the beloved comic book and TV show into a groundbreaking game. Rather than taking the ‘kill all zombies’ approach that’s so common in video games, this game takes you on an emotional, decision-driven journey. Thanks to this, you can embark on multiple different narratives, making character development and the journey even more impressive.

It’s set within the same world as the AMC series, but you follow new characters like Lee Everett and Clementine. Along the way, the choices you make affect the storyline and help to shape the characters themselves. Thanks to this incredible depth of storytelling, the first season of Telltale Games’ The Walking Dead won over 90 Game of the Year awards. This is an almost unparalleled feat for an episodic game. Definitely one to add to your game library.

Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead

Although not technically a direct spin-off, one of the most popular online slots games, Rich Wilde and the Book of Deaddefinitely takes more than a hint of inspiration from Indiana Jones. In this popular online slot, players join Rich Wilde on a treasure-hunting expedition through ancient tombs and mythical settings. With its exotic locations, mysterious artifacts, and an ever-present sense of adventure, this game appeals to fans of classic treasure hunts.

If you’re already a fully-paid-up member of the Rich Wilde fan club then it’s worth checking out some of the other games in the series. Rich Wilde and the Tome of Madness and Rich Wilde and the Shield of Athena are both great options to start with.

Alien: Isolation

Inspired by Ridley Scott’s classic 1979 film Alien, this game somehow delivers a survival horror experience that perfectly captures that claustrophobic terror of the movie. You control Amanda Ripley (daughter of Ellen Ripley), and try to navigate a space station filled with dangers, not least an AI-powered Xenomorph.

This is made all the more terrifying by the fact that the production team paid super close attention to the original HR Giger concept art and even used VHS tapes of the original film to capture the exact same aesthetic. You’ll need to be stealthy, not afraid to adapt, and keep your wits about you to succeed in this truly terrifying title.

Control

Sure, Remedy Entertainment’s Control may not be a direct adaptation of any particular television show, but it’s hard to overlook its heavy inspiration from The X-Files. Set within the mysterious and ever-shifting Federal Bureau of Control, you take on the role of Jesse Faden as she unravels paranormal occurrences and secrets within the building.

The game’s surreal atmosphere, government conspiracy undertones, and eerie, unexplained events echo the themes that made the referenced TV show such a cult classic. The constantly shifting building is such a clever take on the idea of liminal spaces and the links to Alan Wake make this a game that’s worth spending some time nerding out over.