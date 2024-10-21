TV5MONDE launches new FAST channel on Netgem

French broadcaster TV5MONDE has teamed up with TV platform Netgem to bring a new FAST channel to UK audiences.

The Netgem TV platform combines Freeview and a growing line-up of themed and general FAST channels in a single programme guide alongside free and subscription streaming apps and is used by ISPs looking to add value to their broadband proposition.

The new TV5MONDE Voyage will bring viewers “a fresh take on global lifestyle” through series that explore the latest trends in travel, fashion, and design.

“We are delighted to continue furthering our relationship with Netgem in the UK and across Europe, and are very excited to be launching our FAST channel TV5MONDE Voyage offering UK audiences access to hit shows such as L’ Art & La Matière, Démo de mode, and Tendance XXI ” said Diane Couderc, Regional Director TV5MONDE Europe.

Sylvain Thevenot, Chief Commercial & Customer Officer at Netgem, added: “We are proud to continue our partnership with TV5MONDE as we introduce the TV5MONDE Voyage FAST channel to audiences across the UK on Netgem TV.

“This launch is a significant step in the continued expansion of our FAST Lane proposition, offering our partners a unique blend of free content that meets the evolving demands of consumers.

“By delivering high-quality cultural programming, such as TV5MONDE Voyage, we reinforce our commitment to enhancing the entertainment experience for our subscribers while further growing our footprint across Europe.”