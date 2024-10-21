ITV Studios to launch new digital channel label

ITV Studios, the broadcaster’s production and commercial arm, has announced plans to spin-off its digital business to form a new label – Zoo 55.

The new business will be responsible for taking more ITV Studios brands even further into digital including YouTube channels, social media and streaming platforms.

Martin Trickey, who will join from WarnerBros International TV Production in January 2025, will serve as Managing Director reporting to Ruth Berry President, Global Partnerships & Zoo 55. Graham Haigh, currently EVP Digital, will partner with Trickey as COO.

It will inherit an existing portfolio of 140 owned and operated channels on YouTube, 18 FAST channels across 17 territories and 100+ platform feeds globally and have access to more of the 90,000+ hours in the ITV Studios catalogue which it’ll use to launch further AVOD and FAST outlets.

It’ll be responsible for seeking out new opportunities on platforms such as Fortnite and Minecraft.

As part of the launch plans, Metavision, the creative agency and studio led by Ashley Lewis, will migrate from ITV PLC to under the Zoo 55 banner.

Trickey, said “To be in at the start of any new venture is exciting but being asked to take the Managing Director role at Zoo 55 is an unparalleled opportunity. I know that with Ruth’s guidance and Graham’s experience we can grow Zoo 55 into a formidable digital content business.”

Ruth Berry added “It is such an exciting time to be taking this area of the business to a whole new level – we’re ready, we’re experts at selling to audiences who come to the same places for the content they love, but more and more our end viewer is on the move so we want to engage with them in different ways wherever they are.

“Martin and Graham will be a dream team taking the business forwards as Zoo 55.

“Without a doubt, this venture works hand in glove with Global Partnerships as the streaming world expands across Free and Pay worlds. In part it’s an evolution of our windowing strategy and the teams being in lockstep is critical.”