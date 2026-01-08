Drops of God season two gets new trailer

Fleur Geffrier and Tomohisa Yamashita return in season two of the Emmy Award-winning multilingual drama, “Drops of God,” premiering January 21, 2026 on Apple TV+. Image: Apple.

Fleur Geffrier and Tomohisa Yamashita star in this all-new trailer for the upcoming second season of Apple TV’s Drops of God.

Adapted from the New York Times bestselling Japanese manga series of the same name, the series is created and written by award-winning Tadashi Agi.

Season One dealt with the legacy of Alexandre Léger, creator of the famous Léger Wine Guide and emblematic figure in oenology, whose daughter Camille (Geffrier) and protégé Issei (Yamashita) found themselves competing to inherit Léger’s extensive wine collection through a series of tastings and challenges.

In season two, which streams in all Apple TV territories excluding Japan from January 21st, the pair once again face a nearly impossible challenge: to uncover the origin of the world’s most wonderful wine, a secret that even Léger failed to unlock.

Through a series of trials and tests, their quest will take them to far-flung corners of the globe, force them to face their inner demons, and change them forever.

Hailing from Legendary Entertainment, the show is produced by Les Productions Dynamic in association with 22H22 and Adline Entertainment and is directed by Oded Ruskin.