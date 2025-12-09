Disney+ UK sets air date for Paradise season 2

This article contains spoilers for season one.

Disney+ has confirmed that season two of Sterling K. Brown’s Paradise will debut for UK viewers on February 23rd with three episodes, followed by new episodes weekly.

Created and executive produced by Dan Fogelman, the series also stars Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Krys Marshall, Enuka Okuma, Aliyah Mastin, Percy Daggs IV and Charlie Evans, with recurring guest stars James Marsden, Shailene Woodley, Thomas Doherty, and Jon Beavers.

The show’s debut season opened in an apparently serene rural community – later revealed to viewers to be a bunker built so that handpicked VIPs could escape a devastating natural disaster.

The murder of US President Bradford (Marsden) then set off both a chain of revelations and a play for control of the bunker.

By the end of season, Brown’s Secret Service agent Xavier Collins heads out of the bunker to search for his wife who was previously thought to be dead.

In season two, Collins searches for Teri out in the world and learns how people survived the three years since The Day while back in Paradise, the social fabric frays as the bunker deals with the aftermath of Season 1, and new secrets are uncovered about the city’s origins.