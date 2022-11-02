Paramount+ is heading to Virgin Media’s TV360 and Stream boxes

Streaming service Paramount+, the exclusive UK home of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Discovery and the growing Yellowstone franchise, is heading to Virgin Media set top boxes next year.

The two companies have announced a new multi-year distribution agreement which also brings Pluto TV, Paramount’s free service which offers linear streamed channels, to Virgin Media’s TV360 and Stream services.

Pluto’s channels will be available through a new FAST (free, ad-supported TV) section of Virgin TV’s programme guide.

The deal also ensures Virgin Media TV customers will continue to enjoy Paramount’s pay TV brands MTV, Comedy Central, plus its free to air Channel 5 and spin-offs plus the on-demand service My5.

Sarah Rose, Chief Operations and Commercial Officer, UK & Canada, at Paramount, said: “Our long partnership with Virgin Media continues to help us unlock the power of Paramount’s content.

“The wider distribution of our SVOD and FAST services, Paramount+ and Pluto TV, will support our ambitious growth plans for streaming in the UK, as well as our popular free-to-air and pay TV channel portfolios.”

David Bouchier, Chief TV and Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “We’re constantly looking to give our customers even more great entertainment to enjoy whenever and wherever they want to.

“Our enhanced partnership with Paramount offers access not only to award-winning drama, comedy, music and kids’ channels, but also FAST channels via Pluto TV and premium SVOD with Paramount+. This is fantastic news for our customers and gives them even more, to look forward to next year.”