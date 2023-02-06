Paramount+ now available on Three UK mobile plans

Customers of mobile network Three can now add Paramount+, the UK home of Star Trek: Discovery and Strange New Worlds plus the ever-growing Yellowstone franchise, to their mobile bill.

Customers taking a new monthly contact plan can get complementary access to the service for varying durations depending on their chosen tariff, after which the cost of the service will be added to their mobile bill.

In addition to first run series, Paramount+ also offers the studio’s latest Hollywood blockbusters including The Lost City and Top Gun: Maverick, plus series and movies from the Paramount archives.

“Mobile distribution is a crucial part of our strategy to reach the widest possible audience with our premium content proposition”, said Akhila Khanna, Vice President, Partnerships & Business Development, UK, at Paramount.

“This significant partnership with Three UK allows us to complement their broad penetration and market-leading capabilities with the high value add on streaming content from Paramount+.”

Andy Foy, Director of New Products and Propositions at Three UK, added: “Our partnership with Paramount+ will make some of the best and biggest TV shows and films on the planet directly available to our customers.

“We are excited to be embarking on this journey with Paramount+ on the UK’s Fastest 5G Network.”