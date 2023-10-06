Paramount+ now available on Xbox in the UK and Ireland

An app for streaming service Paramount+ is now available in the UK and Ireland for Xbox One, Series S and Series X consoles.

The £6.99 per month service is the home to a raft of exclusive series, including Quantum Leap, Lioness, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Wolf Pack, thriller No Escape, the Kiefer Sutherland and Charles Dance conspiracy drama Rabbit Hole, plus the entire Yellowstone franchise.

Subscribers also get access to Paramount’s movies within months of their cinema debut, with notable additions during the past year including Top Gun: Maverick, Scream 5 – soon to be followed by its sequel – plus Smile and The Lost City.

Xbox owners also have access to apps for rival streaming services Apple TV+, Prime Video, Netflix and Disney+.