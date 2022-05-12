Paramount UK appoints new Factual Commissioning Editor

Paramount UK has appointed Federico Ruiz as Commissioning Editor, Factual and Non-Scripted, a role in which he’ll commission factual titles across the Channel 5 portfolio as well as streaming service Paramount+.

Ruiz joins Paramount UK on May 16th from Firecracker Films where he spent nine years overseeing the company’s Factual Entertainment output, including multiple shows for Channel 5 and 5STAR. His new role will see him report to Ben Frow, Chief Content Officer, UK, Paramount.

Ruiz said: “Having made so many series for Ben and his amazing team at Channel 5 over the years this feels like a natural fit. I’m super excited to join a team which is firing on all cylinders and I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

Frow said: “With Channel 5 continuing to show growth and Paramount+ launching next month, Fed brings a wealth of talent and factual experience and will be a great asset to our expanding team.”