Paramount+ gets confirmed UK launch date and pricing

Paramount+ will launch in the UK and Ireland on June 22nd, with customers able to watch via apps on streaming boxes and sticks from Apple, Amazon, Google and Roku, plus Samsung Smart TVs. Users will be able to sign up to the service for £6.99 per month/£69.90 per year after a free seven-day trial.

The service will also be available on Sky platforms with Sky Cinema subscribers getting access at no extra cost, as per last summer’s announcement by the two firms.

June will also see Paramount+ launch in South Korea, with further launches planned in Italy, Germany, France, Switzerland and Austria in the second half of the year, while in 2023 the service will launch in India in partnership with Viacom 18, as part of a recently announced agreement.

UK subscribers will get more than 8,000 hours of shows and movies from Paramount’s line-up of brands and production studios, including SHOWTIME, Paramount Pictures, Comedy Central, MTV and Nickelodeon. Highlights include Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Yellowstone, Flatshare and HALO.

Raffaele Annecchino, President and CEO, International Networks, Studios and Streaming, Paramount Global, said: “This year will be monumental for our streaming strategy as we accelerate our global ambitions, rapidly expanding Paramount+ in Europe beginning with the UK, Italy, Germany, France and more by the end of this year and debut in Asia with South Korea in June, followed by India in 2023.

“With an already expansive global footprint and a strong, long-term market-by-market strategy, we are well-poised to continue our positive momentum.”

Maria Kyriacou, President, Australia, Canada, Israel and UK, Paramount, added: “The addition of Paramount+ to our strong portfolio of free-to-air, pay TV and streaming services will broaden the range of choice available to our audiences in the UK and Ireland.

“Paramount+ will be a one-stop destination for Paramount’s biggest brands, where fans of all ages can find exclusive original premium content, global hits, and discover a world of favourites from Paramount’s vast catalogue.”