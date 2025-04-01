Laithwaites to sponsor food shows on Channel 4 and UKTV

Screenshot

Laithwaites has struck a new sponsorship deal covering food programming across outlets owned by Channel 4 and UKTV, the BBC’s commercial channel portfolio.

The deal will see the wine retailer sponsor Channel 4 food programming, including Come Dine with Me, Jamie’s Recipes, and Kitchen Nightmares, both on linear TV and on its streaming app, plus clips of the new series of Come Dine with Me on Channel 4’s Facebook page.

Laithwaites will also serve as launch partner for Channel 4 Served, a new food-themed outlet launching next month across Instagram, TikTok and YouTube Shorts.

The outlet will offer “chef creator-led short-form recipe series,” including a selection of recipes inspired by a range of Laithwaites’ wines.

The deal also extends to UKTV’s U&W channel ‘Cooking Inspirations’ strand, which will see Laithwaites sponsor formats such as Masterchef Australia, Dessert Masters, and repeats on the U streaming app (previously UKTV Play).

UKTV is a commercial broadcaster, wholly owned by the BBC, which operates a portfolio of advertising and subscription funded channels here in the UK.

Rupinder Downie, Content Solutions Leader, Channel 4 Sales, said: “We’re thrilled to have Laithwaites Wine join us as our first partner on Channel 4’s new food and drink social channel – as part of a broad partnership that connects Laithwaites Wine with Channel 4 food and drink fans across innovative sponsorship, streaming and branded entertainment touchpoints.

“In line with Channel 4’s Fast Forward Strategy, we’re committed to connecting brands with viewers’ passions.”

James Morrison, Head of Brand, Laithwaites, said: “We’re excited to take the Laithwaites brand journey to the next level with this brilliant Channel 4 partnership.

“Channel 4’s food content and integrated channels are the perfect ingredients to continue to build the Laithwaites brand in a topical and appealing way.”