Pep Guardiola Reveals What He Said to Zinedine Zidane After Man City Booted Real Madrid From The Champions League

Etihad Stadium. Image: Cléria De Souza

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola claims he acted like a kid who met his hero after his side eliminated Real Madrid from the Champions League. The Spaniard could be seen having a friendly conversation with Real manager Zinedine Zidane in the wake of the 2-1, second-leg win at the Etihad Stadium on Friday and has since revealed details of their chinwag.

Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus gave City the advantage on the night, helping the former top-flight champions to a 4-2 aggregate victory over Zidane’s La Liga winners.

Meanwhile, Guardiola has divulged his conversation with Zidane, hailing the Frenchman as one of his idols when he was a player, also branding him “one of the greatest.”

“I congratulated him for LaLiga,” he said, per talkSPORT. “I always said to win the league is the most difficult title because it shows 11 months being there. We spoke about our families and I wished him all the best. He was one of my idols when I was a player.

“I played against him in the national team with France and I suffered a lot. He was one of the greatest and as a human being he is an example and I like how he can represent our profession like he does.”

In other news, striker Sergio Aguero is a huge doubt to play again this season after undergoing knee surgery and is reported to have told close friends that there’s very little chance he suits up for City before next term.

City’s record goal-scorer sustained an injury in the team’s 5-0 drubbing of Burnley in June yet there is a slim possibility of him joining his teammates in Portugal.

While he’s been out, Jesus has scored five times in seven appearances, including the decisive goal in Friday’s win over Madrid.

