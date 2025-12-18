Lactalis to sponsor food shows on Channel 4 and BBC’s UKTV 

Lactalis, owner of the Président and Galbani brands, is to sponsor food programming on Channel 4 plus the ‘Cooking Inspiration’ strand on the BBC’s UKTV network.

A deal secured by Channel 4 Sales – the broadcaster’s advertising sales house which represents its own channels plus those of outside broadcasters – covers Channel 4, More 4, E4 and the Channel 4 app plus the BBC’s U&Dave and U&W channels plus its U streaming service.

The brands will appear alongside shows such as Come Dine with Me, Gordon Ramsey’s Secret Service, Jamie Oliver formats, and shows featuring The Hairy Bikers, and Rick Stein.

Lactalis will also sponsor clips of Come Dine with Me on Channel 4’s social accounts, and later partner on a social branded entertainment series on Channel 4 Served, the broadcaster’s vertical video food and drink social platform.

Channel 4’s Emma Hopkins said: “This partnership places Lactalis at the very centre of Channel 4 and UKTV’s food programming, highlighting its exceptional range of cheeses and broader brand to a wide, highly engaged audience.

“We’re thrilled that Lactalis is also joining us on Channel 4 Served, which has already become a huge hit with viewers since its launch earlier this year.”

Héloïse Le Norcy-Trott, Group Marketing Director at Lactalis UK & Ireland, said: “This renewed investment for our Président and Galbani brands marks a major step in further strengthening their connection with UK shoppers.

“Channel 4’s food programming is a natural home for the brands – reaching consumers who value great taste, enjoy experimenting in the kitchen and are looking to elevate the everyday.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with Channel 4 once again in 2026 to showcase the breadth of both ranges and to inspire even more meal occasions.”