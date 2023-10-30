Peter Davison, Colin Baker and Sylvester McCoy to appear in new Doctor Who spin-off series, Tales of the TARDIS 

Sylvester McCoy and Sophie Aldred (Image: Alistair Heap/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios)

A new six-part Doctor Who spin-off reuniting popular duos from the show’s past is coming to BBC iPlayer.

Tales of the TARDIS will see the duos – which include Sylvester McCoy (the 7th Doctor) and Sophie Aldred (Ace) and Peter Davison (the 5th Doctor) and Janet Fielding (Tegan) – reflect on their adventures in the Tardis.

Other pairings include Maureen O’Brien and Peter Purves, Frazer Hines and Wendy Padbury, Katy Manning and Daniel Anthony, and Colin Baker and Nicola Bryant.

Each episode features a different duo who appear in brand new scenes woven together with classic episodes to create a feature-length omnibus episode.

The series will be the first all-new entry in the ‘Whoniverse’ – the BBC’s newly official term for the worlds of Doctor Who and the name for the show’s new online home.

Tales of the TARDIS has been written by Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies with Phil Ford and Pete McTighe who have both previously written for the main series.

Peter Davison and Janet Fielding (Image: Alistair Heap/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios)

Davies said: “The word Whoniverse was invented by fans, so it’s time to give it official status.

“And Tales of the TARDIS is one of the greatest delights of my career – to see old Doctors and companions reunited, still fighting the good fight, is a perfect way to celebrate the Doctor’s 60th birthday!”

Dan McGolpin, Director of iPlayer and Channels, added: “I’m delighted to welcome Tales of the TARDIS exclusively to BBC iPlayer, the home of Doctor Who, which is consistently one of our most popular programmes every single week of the year.

“Tales of the TARDIS will sit within The Whoniverse and features brand new and incredibly moving scenes with well-loved characters; it will be a fantastic starting point for a new generation to discover some of the most classic episodes and a joyous way for longstanding fans to catch up with old friends.”