Playdemic founders announce new mobile games studio

The founders of Playdemic, the mobile games studio responsible for Golf Clash and sold in 2021 to EA, have announced a new mobile free-to-play mobile game studio.

Paul Gouge and Alex Rigby say their new venture, ForthStar, will bring together “the best talent in the industry, to build games with creativity, innovation and great gameplay at heart.”

Based in Manchester, the duo have been joined by many of the key figures from Playdemic who helped Golf Clash reach more than 150M installs.

ForthStar’s first game is said to be more than a year away, however the firm is actively recruiting new additions to it team.

Gouge said: “Our mission is clear; to make great games that millions of people love to play, every day for years.

“It’s an objective we have achieved before, and one that we know we can meet again by building exceptional games that captivate millions of players and become essential daily entertainment.

Rigby added: “With the opening of ForthStar we are able to leverage all we’ve learnt in more than two decades of mobile gaming, establishing the strongest foundation for future innovation and success”.